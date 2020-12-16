This is something we've been talking about since I came here for uni in 2015. Brazil is tough, there’s a lot more crime and poverty and less quality of life and infrastructure. I hear Londoners complain about the Tube and they don’t even know how good they have it! My parents work very long hours and moving them abroad for a better life always seemed like a distant possibility, but after I went, it didn’t look so unrealistic anymore. The original plan was for them to move somewhere else in Europe but with Brexit everything happened so fast and one day my mum was like, "What if we move to England?" and I was like, "Okay, but you need to do it by the end of 2020" and now here we are, in a flurry of boxes and British bureaucracy.