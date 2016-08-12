Camila Coutinho was Brazil’s first fashion blogger, starting Garotas Estupidas in 2006 – the same year Twitter launched. On the vanguard of style and culture, Camila’s blog now receives 8.7 million views per year, and she’s become an international authority on chic living.
Currently in Rio acting as Coca-Cola’s digital ambassador for the 2016 Games, Camila is also a general ambassador for the likes of MAC, Net-a-Porter and Diane Von Furstenberg. Suffice to say, she’s a well-connected woman. And, expectedly, a wonderful hostess, as we found out following her personalised Refinery29 guide to eating, drinking and unwinding in the hottest city in the world right now.
@camilacoutinho
