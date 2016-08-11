The Heartbreaking Issue In Brazil We Should Be Talking About

I had enrolled in a dance course at school — I loved to dance. When I arrived home after class, I went to take a shower. The shower was outside and there was no door, just a shower curtain. As I was showering, my stepfather barged in and put his hands on my mouth and forced himself on me. I was 13. When he left, he pushed me. I lay on the floor trying to understand what had happened. I was in a lot of pain and there was blood. To this day, I have flashes of that moment even though I’ve tried to erase it from my memory.



My stepfather told me my mother wouldn’t believe me. He was right. When I tried to tell her the following day, she wouldn’t let me finish the story. She interrupted, saying it was in my mind.



I spent some more months living there. He kept harassing me and continued to touch me inappropriately. If I was in the kitchen, he would grab my hair, or my butt, or touch my breasts… I was afraid to stay at home with him. If my mother was away, the harassment was worse.



My mother’s relationship was deteriorating. At one point, she tried to send him away, but the next day she went and brought him home. They had a really bad argument, and when I got home from school she said she didn’t want us there anymore. She said she was happy with him, and she didn’t want to leave him at any cost. Then, she opened the front door and asked us to leave.



My sister went to live with her boyfriend. I spent two days sleeping on the streets. I wanted to stay with my eldest sister, but it didn’t work out. My older sister is white. My middle sister and I are Black, and they didn’t want me there.

