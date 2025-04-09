Reproductive Health Edition
For something as natural and as regular (in both frequency and normalcy) as menstruation, there’s still so. much. mystery around it. Can you get pregnant when you’re on your period? What does it mean when your period is late? Does that mean you’re pregnant(!!)...or not? Sign up and take our myth-busting quiz to see exactly how much you know about periods — and reproduction — now.
You can’t get pregnant if you have sex during your period.
False! It’s rare, but possible — sperm can hang around for up to five days waiting for an egg.
If you get your period, you’re definitely not pregnant.
False! Some people mistake implantation bleeding for a light period.
Period and pregnancy symptoms are very similar.
True! PMS and early pregnancy symptoms have a lot in common-cramps, bloating, fatigue... sound familiar?
A late period always means you're pregnant.
False! Stress, travel, diet, or irregular sleep can throw off your cycle.
Birth control permanently messes up your fertility.
False! Once you stop, your body bounces back — it may take a couple of cycles, but you're good.
You can have sex when you’re pregnant right up until labor.
True! It’s perfectly safe to have sex when you’re pregnant, so long as your doctor gives the okay.
In order to increase your chances of conception, you should have sex within a certain window.
True! If you’re trying to conceive, the most fertile days are the three days leading up to and including ovulation.
Your period stops when you’re submerged in water.
False! While water pressure may create the illusion that your period has stopped, your cycle still continues.
When you’re around close friends, your periods can sync up.
False! Periods syncing up is not supported by scientific evidence. It might simply be the result of chance, since women have different cycle lengths.
Sperm quality is just as important and can affect your chances of conception.
True! Sperm quality is important and affects the chance of fertilizing an egg.
You’re A Superstar
Look at you! You’re something of a menstruation aficionado, or a reproductive health savant, or all of the above. There’s no myth you cannot bust.
You’re About Cycles
You win some, you lose some, and that’s okay! We all have those days when even the sneaky ones get past us.
You’re About Menstruation
...But not anymore! It’s never too late to brush up on all things reproductive health, and your curiosity will make you the savviest savant yet.
