29Rooms D.C. Street Style Is Filling The Void That Fashion Month Left Behind

It's been less than three weeks since fashion month came to an end, but now that the dust has settled on the four-week marathon, a tiny part of us can't help but miss the magic of it all. We miss the fashion dinners held at hole-in-the-wall French bistros, the shared Ubers between shows, and of course, the shows themselves. But if we had to choose just one aspect of fashion month that stuck with us most, it'd have the be the endless source of inspiration off the runway: street style.