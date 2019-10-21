29Rooms D.C. Street Style Is Filling The Void That Fashion Month Left Behind

It's been less than three weeks since fashion month came to an end, but now that the dust has settled on the four-week marathon, a tiny part of us can't help but miss the magic of it all. We miss the fashion dinners held at hole-in-the-wall French bistros, the shared Ubers between shows, and of course, the shows themselves. But if we had to choose just one aspect of fashion month that stuck with us most, it'd have the be the endless source of inspiration off the runway: street style.
To fill that void, we're looking to the VIP Opening Night of 29Rooms, Refinery29's signature art and culture event, which brings style-minded attendees together across the world. From bustier corsets layered over button-downs to LBDs paired with chunky sneakers, the crew at Thursday night's event in Washington D.C. wasn't afraid to take some serious sartorial risks.
Get inspired by clicking through the 21 looks from 29Rooms D.C. in the slideshow ahead. And with stops still to come in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, you can bet that more #inspo will be arriving very, very soon.