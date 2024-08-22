In The Wake Of Racist Riots In The UK, What Is The Future Of Fighting The Far Right?

For people of color, the concept of the UK being “home” now feels much more tenuous when there are groups screaming that we don’t belong, but we aren’t going anywhere. It’s impossible to have blind faith in institutions to protect us, but faith in people is still possible. Advocacy Academy told us that “we have seen our communities come together to clean, rebuild, and support one another.” There is a beautiful activism in those who do such vital manual labour. “These acts of solidarity are not just symbolic; they are essential to the resilience of our movement. When our communities unite across lines of faith, ethnicity, and different backgrounds, we become a powerful force that can withstand and push back against hate.” We come from many cultures and backgrounds but this is our home. And we are prepared to fight for it.