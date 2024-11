I’m From Arizona & Was Forced To Travel Across State Lines For My Abortion

I was 33 when I had my abortion. I was naive and didn’t think I would ever have to make the choice to have an abortion . This was our second — and very wanted — pregnancy. It had taken us a while to get pregnant with our first child and this second one happened within a few months, so we were very excited. All signs were leading us to believe we were carrying a healthy baby — the prenatal screening came back low-risk and my ultrasounds showed my baby’s heartbeat. It wasn’t until a routine test in the early second trimester came back abnormal. My OBGYN looked at me with tears in her eyes and said, “I’m concerned.” She referred me to a high-risk doctor and I was able to get an appointment a couple days later. We were worried, but we were still somehow optimistic.