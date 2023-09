Alleged Rapist Russell Brand Was Hiding ‘In Plain Sight’, Abusers Often Do

The allegations against Brand are being made at a time when we have the benefit of hindsight. Before Me Too, like a modern day Lord Byron known for his polysyllabic musings and sexual misadventure, Brand rose to fame during the indie sleaze years. It was a time when addicts were valorized and turned into icons with no regard for their wellbeing or the harm they could cause others, when feminism was in the toilet, and “metrosexual” men wore skinny jeans while they bragged about how many women they’d slept with. Brand’s well-documented sex and substance addiction issues were commodified , they became part of his appeal.