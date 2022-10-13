When we were able to return to the church, it was chaotic. The fact that so many of us had to remain in D.C. for 24 hours before we could pay our fines meant there were more logistics to figure out. Organizing doesn't just end after everyone gets arrested. You need to make sure that those people have places to stay and a way to get home, that people are accounted for and that they have food and nourishment. There are healthcare staff on site in case someone is feeling unwell or needs attention and there are people putting together rapid response videos to put [our actions] out there to a larger audience to make sure that the work that we just did, the action we just took, has an impact on public discourse. There were tons of people lined up against the walls on their laptops, furiously writing stories and editing videos. I had booked a hotel, so I went to my room, took a shower and a nap, reviewed my own footage and edited my own videos, and geared up for the response on social. I had to moderate comments on my personal posts and check disinformation in real time. When you're dealing with something that's getting millions of views within a few hours, [moderating the reaction to the video] can be really, really important — and a lot of work for one person who had just been arrested.