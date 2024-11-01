Will Hail Mary Efforts In Swing States Make A Difference For Kamala Harris? Let’s Hope So.

I hate that such a consequential moment will come down to a handful of counties and that presidential elections seem to be getting more and more tight with time. We are a divided nation staring into an abyss where even if Trump is defeated electorally, his supporters may defy results and unleash their anger on the most vulnerable amongst us. So much is riding on Trump (and his supporters) not taking back the White House. If you, like me, want to defeat fascism so we can turn our eyes toward ending neoliberalism and embracing substantive change, then you know everything that can be done must be done. Though we are all exhausted by the endless stream of texts, calls, and events, undecided voters will be weighing their options up until the last moment. The campaigning and get out the vote efforts may not be for you, but the hope is that they will reach someone who hasn’t yet made up their mind.