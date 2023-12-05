Mexico’s Next President May Be a Woman. But Feminists Are Skeptical About Change

Gloria González-López, a professor of sociology at The University of Texas at Austin, notes how Sheinbaum and Gálvez can inspire Mexican-American women in the U.S. González-López emphasizes that this is not a homogenous group and that the impact of a woman president in Mexico will differ for specific communities, subgroups like recent immigrants and their daughters, and women who are in touch with friends and family in Mexico. Despite expectations to the contrary, Sheinbaum or Gálvez would actually need to work hard at sparking the enthusiasm of these women voters. “They will all need a reason to trust, a reason to find Sheinbaum and Gálvez inspirational,” González-López tells Somos.