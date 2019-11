It’s Latina Equal Pay Day: How I Learned To Stop Being “Humilde” & Ask For More Money

We can start with addressing wage transparency. My instinct to share my salary with my colleagues was the right one because I learned what my colleagues made and was then at least aware of the pay disparity. Wage transparency helps women negotiate for the money they deserve. We all — regardless of gender or race — must be open with our coworkers about what we make and speak up when we witness pay gaps. Employers and managers should also put their privilege to work by advocating for women of color during performance reviews or when determining salaries and pay raises. When we refuse to speak up, the pay gap grows in silence. We can also work toward closing the pay gap through guidance and mentorship. It's important for Latinas to be aware of resources like The Memo , a career-development company that provides tools and workshops for women of color and businesses. Additionally, those of us in a position to serve as mentors should support and coach women when it’s time to negotiate or demand a fair salary. Young Latinas, in particular, would benefit from mentors who can help them unlearn the lessons of a broken system, like that the quality of our work will somehow speak for itself; that it’s impolite to negotiate our salaries; or that we should just wait our turn.