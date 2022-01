The War On “Wokeness” Is A War Against Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

On the January 10 episode of the media criticism podcast Canadaland, host Jesse Brown had a conversation with former Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) journalist, Tara Henley, a white woman. Henley went viral earlier this month and was embraced by far-right pundits and Fox news for a sensational Substack post announcing she quit her contract job at the public broadcaster because her former employer was too “woke.” In the piece, which is lacking in facts to back up her undeveloped and odious argument, Henley states that working at the CBC is to “accept the idea that race is the most significant thing about a person” and that she had to constantly explain to concerned readers and listeners why the company was so far left. “People want to know why, for example, non-binary Filipinos concerned about a lack of LGBT terms in Tagalog is an editorial priority for the CBC, when local issues of broad concern go unreported,” she wrote. “Or why, exactly, taxpayers should be funding articles that scold Canadians for using words such as ‘brainstorm’ and ‘lame.’” (One piece she is referring to is about culture, marginalization, and the history of colonialism. The other is about the origin of words and how language evolves over time. Both are solid pieces of journalism.)