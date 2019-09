Direct Your Attention To The Other Hot Villain In Black Panther

He did it all: He was a villain — he tried to kill T'Challa! He was a hero — he [SPOILER] when we least expected it! He was the comic relief — "Just kidding, we're vegetarian"! He's complex, he's nuanced, and he's not hard on the eyes. As the "other" villain to Jordan's dreaded bro-y revolutionary, and the "other" breakout star of the film to Letitia Wright's witty, tech-y, gadget whiz, Shuri , it wasn't necessarily in the cards for Duke to be such a scene stealer — he was barely even in the trailer . But while audiences came in for the T'Challa and Killmonger drama, they stayed for the money shots of M'Baku mean mugging...everyone. And on top of all that, he did it from the high altitude of 6-foot-4.