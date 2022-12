TikTok Thirst Trappers Are The New Heartthrobs

Looking back, I displayed some pretty thirsty, cringeworthy behaviour during my adolescent crushes. Between building a shrine to Orlando Bloom with heart-shaped Ikea ornaments and paying to see The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in an actual cinema thanks to Bow Wow, I’ve fallen hard for boys I’ve never met. How do guys even manage to have this effect on young women? Well, besides being conventionally attractive, traditional heartthrobs and their modern-day equivalents have one major factor in common: they’re very good at selling a fantasy. They may have chiselled jawlines and washboard abs but they’re also able to communicate themselves as well-rounded individuals. By inviting their audience into each and every aspect of their lives via social media, they’re promoting transparency and relatability. As Anja says of the Elevator Boys (who, unlike me and my former baes, she has met in person): "They are all the kindest people you can meet." These heartthrobs may not have an obvious creative talent but it doesn't seem to affect their appeal in the slightest. Gone are the days of buying Sugar magazine to find out your crush’s favourite colour. Now all you have to do is open TikTok and watch him answer via interpretive dance.