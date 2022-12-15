TikTok Thirst Trappers Are The New Heartthrobs

Across all of his social media platforms, Scornavacco’s followers are 97% female and while he says he would never refer to himself as a heartthrob, he thinks it’s fair to "let the statistics talk". "My content reaches out to small-town country girls and their beliefs typically align with mine," he explains. Like many of his contemporaries, Scornavacco does not have a side hustle; he’s dabbled in acting and modelling in the past but wants to "strictly pursue social media for now". However, he has dreams of expanding beyond TikTok. "My goal for the next couple of years is to hopefully move to Nashville, create a career for myself outside of social media and get into music."