TikTok Thirst Trappers Are The New Heartthrobs

Does all this fanfare stem simply from untempered teenage hormones? Seventeen-year-old Anja* runs the Instagram account @_elevatorboys_5 and says it’s more complex than that. She came across the group on TikTok but wanted to "support them" on Instagram too. Anja says she does not have a crush on any of the boys and instead sees them as "friends/family" who share their everyday lives on the platform to build a sense of connection with their fans. Similarly, 21-year-old Evan is a huge fan of Jacob Day, a new member of the Hype House , which is a collective of TikTok personalities based in California. Founder of the Instagram account @jacobdayisagreekgod , Evan re-shares Day’s content with captions like "You deserve everything good Jacob". Asked why he’s so interested in Day, Evan's answer is earnest: "I think he has a large following because he’s very kind and genuine. But he’s not afraid to keep it real and be himself." For many of their fans, it seems, these TikTok hotties are more than just pretty faces.