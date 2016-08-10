What could make the Olympic gymnastics floor routines even more fun to watch? Beyoncé, obviously. Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade proved that during Sunday's qualifications, when she gave us this.
Como prometido, a ginasta Rebeca Andrade se apresentou ao som de Beyoncé nas Olimpíadas do Rio. #GinasticaArtistica👯 pic.twitter.com/Ip1aa8asi5— Beyoncé Brasil (@beyoncebrasil) August 7, 2016
You can hear the crowd get excited as "Single Ladies" starts — but the Beyoncé mix isn't over. The cheering picks up again as she dances to "Crazy in Love." And the choreography is even inspired by the video.
Andrade not only puts on an entertaining show but also sticks her landings flawlessly. She finished fourth all around for the day, Elle reported, and went on to compete in the finals. The only athletes ahead of her were American gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas. The American team that included those three took home the gold in the team competition, and the Brazilian team finished fifth.
If Andrade ever decides to quit gymnastics, she could always consider an alternative career as a backup dancer for Beyoncé.
Advertisement