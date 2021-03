"Generally speaking, products should be applied from thinnest to thickest in terms of consistency – with the exception of oils ," said Joyce De Lemos, cosmetic chemist and cofounder of Dieux . The reasoning here, according to De Lemos, is that water-based formulas, which are usually the thinnest (but not always), should be applied first so they can seep into your skin easily. "If you’re using the metaphor of bricks and mortar for the skin, then you want those thinner, water-based products to go into that watery mortar, as it were," explained De Lemos. "As you layer up, you want to seal in those ingredients you just applied with thicker products and lock them in."As De Lemos noted, oils are a little trickier to classify as some are super thin and lightweight, like the so-called dry oils. However, her advice was to apply oils right at the end, "almost like you would a top coat on your manicure." In real terms, this usually means washing your face, applying serums or essences, then following up with thicker creams.