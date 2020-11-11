“My mom never wanted my sister or I to get rid of, or ruin, our curls. She wanted us to be happy and comfortable with the features that we had. My acceptance started with my sister. She wore her hair curly. I also switched to a different high school and by graduation I was not straightening my hair anymore. By being around African-Nova Scotian individuals whose hair was either the same texture as mine or curlier, and they were pulling it off, I thought I can, too. Also, when I straightened my hair it was a big deal to me that I looked more Caucasian and eventually I didn’t want that. I want to look like my dad, my family, and represent who I actually am. I want people to know that I’m not just White.”