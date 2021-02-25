Ginny & Georgia Looks Like The New Gilmore Girls — It’s Not

The realism of Ginny's teenage experience radiates through the series, especially when it comes to how Ginny experiences sex. While Gilmore Girls did have storylines about Rory’s sex life and that of her best friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), it was often discussed in a more shameful way. When Lorelai learned that Rory's friend Paris (Liza Weil) had sex her senior year of high school but that Rory hadn't, Lorelai whispered to herself, "I've got the good kid." When Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) had sex for the first time after waiting until marriage, it was a very negative experience for her and she immediately got pregnant with twins. It was enough to make her give up sex forever. "Can we just not admit it? Sex is not sexy. Sex is horrible," she told Rory. In contrast, Ginny & Georgia addresses the importance of female pleasure, be it with a partner or on your own — a conversation that never even reared its head on Gilmore Girls.