Netflix’s New Mother-Daughter Drama Is Gilmore Girls Meets Thelma & Louise

Helmed by an all-women creative team, Ginny & Georgia stars newcomer Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny and Brianne Howey (The Passage) as her 30-year-old mother, Georgia. After years of jumping from place-to-place, Georgia desperately wants to be able to give her kids (she also has a son) a more rooted life, so the three move to Massachusetts to start fresh. However, the matriarch's checkered past follows close behind them, and threatens to topple their newly-settled lives.