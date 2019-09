Even if you've never seen Thelma and Louise, you probably know two things about it: 1) It's a movie about a feminist awakening that doesn't end too well for the women, and 2) that it was most of the world's first thirsty look at Brad Pitt . What we don't really think about much, is how it subtly changed the way movies do sex scenes — that is, if they want to appeal to women the way the 1991 flick did.