Welcome to Ginny & Georgia Week. The grifter dramedy tells the story of Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), a mother-daughter duo and the newest residents of a supposedly perfect sleepy New England town. Love triangles, secrets, and crime quickly start piling up around the Millers as they settle into their cosy new burg. Expect to see this series recommended to you all weekend, starting on Friday, February 26.
Although Ginny & Georgia is the marquee new show this week, Netflix is also premiering many more movies, TV series, and specials. You can also stream Canine Intervention, a heartwarming, dog-loving docuseries, or Brian Regan: On the Rocks, another COVID-era comedy special. You’ll also find a quirky Spanish-language rom-com, a foreign YA flick, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.