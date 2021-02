Welcome to Ginny & Georgia Week. The grifter dramedy tells the story of Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) , a mother-daughter duo and the newest residents of a supposedly perfect sleepy New England town. Love triangles, secrets, and crime quickly start piling up around the Millers as they settle into their cozy new burg. Expect to see this series recommended to you all weekend, starting on Friday, February 26.