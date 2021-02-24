Netflix's new comedy-drama-mystery series Ginny & Georgia kicks off when single mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) brings her children to the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. She's determined to give them the life she never had, and it isn't long before the whole family is fitting into the small suburban town life. That's just the effect that Georgia and her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) have on people. They're hard not to love. But Georgia is also hiding some dangerous secrets that threaten to destroy the life she's building in Wellsbury.
While Ginny and Georgia obviously drive the show (it is named for them), there's a whole cast of characters that build out the fictional town of Wellsbury. From the handsome mayor, to the friends Ginny makes at school, to the multiple love interests for both Ginny and Georgia, the cast is pretty extensive.
Most of the younger actors featured in the series aren't necessarily big names. Many of them are just getting their careers going, and a handful have dabbled in teen TV before on Degrassi. When it comes to the people playing parents and teachers, there are some familiar faces from beloved series like Friday Night Lights and Schitt's Creek.