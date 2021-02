Netflix's new comedy-drama-mystery series Ginny & Georgia kicks off when single mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) brings her children to the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. She's determined to give them the life she never had, and it isn't long before the whole family is fitting into the small suburban town life. That's just the effect that Georgia and her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) have on people. They're hard not to love. But Georgia is also hiding some dangerous secrets that threaten to destroy the life she's building in Wellsbury.