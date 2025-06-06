These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In June
If you pay any attention to the film world, you’ll know that the last few weeks have been dominated by one thing and one thing only: the Cannes Film Festival. While news of upcoming movies had us thoroughly excited for the next year of cinema (a period romance starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, anyone?), the headlines were mostly defined by buzzy red carpet moments.
From Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence giving us the millennial fandom moment of dreams to Emma Stone being attacked by a bee and consequently being saved by Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal, there was plenty to keep up with. Other standout moments included Denzel Washington being surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or by his longtime friend Spike Lee and Charli XCX sitting in the audience at Harris Dickinson’s directorial debut premiere.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But while we wait in anticipation for the movies to make their way to the big screens, we’re keeping our eyes on our small screens this June. After the success of Four Seasons and dreamy teen romance Forever last month, we’re now focusing on thrillers and action for the month ahead.
And lucky for us Aussies, Netflix releases new shows and movies at the same time globally –– so you won't have to wait longer than your friends in the Northern Hemisphere.
To take a look at all the best titles coming to Netflix this June, read on.
Our Netflix Star: Ginny and Georgia Season 3
Ginny and Georgia is made for those of us who want the familial, loving comfort of Gilmore Girls with a little bit of spice. Picking up right after Georgia’s disastrous wedding (spoiler alert), the mother of two must now face the music after being arrested for the mercy killing of frenemy Cynthia’s terminally ill husband, Tom. After her years of manic moves and name-changes to cover up her life of crimes, the whole town now knows Georgia isn’t the innocent woman she pretended to be. Wrapped up in Georgia’s web of lies, Ginny has to make one of two choices: support her mom through thick and thin or cut ties and try to make it on her own.
When: June 5
Watch if you like: Gilmore Girls, Dead To Me
Watch if you like: Gilmore Girls, Dead To Me
Straw
If you’re searching for a movie stacked with talented women, look no further than Taraji P. Henson starring alongside Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor in Tyler Perry’s latest thriller. Telling the story of a single mother strapped for cash, Janiyah (Henson) is forced to make a life-changing decision after a series of incidents leave her without enough money to buy her daughter’s medicine. Trying to be the best parent she can, she decides to hold up a bank to try to get the cash she needs, leading to a hostage situation that grips the local community.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When: June 6
Watch if you like: Breaking, Inside Man
Watch if you like: Breaking, Inside Man
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Legacy
The latest instalment of Netflix's Trainwreck documentary series investigates the fateful Travis Scott festival in 2021, where 10 fans tragically lost their lives. Featuring survivors, medical staff and members of the security team, the documentary pieces together the events that led up to the tragedy in Texas, examining how the fatal crowd crush occurred and the lasting effects it has had on the audience members and workers in attendance.
When: June 10
Watch if you like: Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
Watch if you like: Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
Fubar Season 2
Craving a chaotic father-daughter action-comedy? Then look no further than Fubar. Returning for its second season, the series picks up as long-time CIA operative Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is dealing with the aftermath of finding out his daughter (Monica Barbaro) is also secretly a member of the CIA. As they're tasked with linking up to fight crime as a (somewhat) dynamic duo, things begin to unravel when an old flame enters the scene and threatens to throw Luke off course.
When: June 12
Watch if you like: Mr & Mrs Smith, Central Intelligence
Watch if you like: Mr & Mrs Smith, Central Intelligence
The Waterfront
For fans of a true story, this new drama is set to be right up your street. Taking place in the fictional North Carolina town of Havenport, the series follows a flawed family as they fight to keep control of their quickly collapsing fishing empire. Used to having a big reputation in town, the Buckley family is forced to keep their business afloat in increasingly desperate ways. Starring Maria Bello (Coyote Ugly), Melissa Benoist (Glee), Holt McCallany (Ironclaw) and Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When: June 19
Watch if you like: Outerbanks, Riverdale
Watch if you like: Outerbanks, Riverdale
Squid Game Season 3
It’s hard to believe that Squid Game first premiered in the middle of a global pandemic five years ago. Having the world hooked on its dystopian premise ever since, the Korean-language series returns for its third and final season this month. Following Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he deals with the aftermath of losing his best friend in the game, the series sees him embark on a mission to end the game for good, while the antagonist Front Man continues his craft of cruelty, making things worse for the surviving players with every passing round.
When: June 27
Watch if you like: Black Mirror, Severance
Watch if you like: Black Mirror, Severance
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT