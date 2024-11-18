With The Piano Lesson, It’s Danielle Deadwyler’s Time. Finally.

To answer who August Wilson’s work is for is to ask who is art for? Who is language for? Who is spirituality for? His words crack open the soul of humanity and ask: What is legacy? What does it mean to be alive? To LIVE? And how do the weeds of America’s past cling to its present and future? August Wilson’s work can be summed up by the James Baldwin quote, “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read… Only if we face these open wounds in ourselves can we understand them in other people. An artist is a sort of emotional or spiritual historian. His role is to make you realize the doom and glory of knowing who you are and what you are,” Baldwin said. He was referencing Dostoevsky and Dickens but the same could be said about Wilson.