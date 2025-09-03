Loosely based on Warren Adler's 1981 novel The War of the Roses, the core of the conflict begins when Theo (Cumberbatch) loses his job as an architect, and his wife Ivy (Colman) steps up to become the breadwinner. As Ivy's restaurant career takes off in spectacular fashion, the couple begin to resent each other. While Theo is jealous of Ivy's professional success, she feels left out of their children's lives. The conflict builds like a pressure cooker, before the glorious final act explodes (in more ways than one). It's a satirical look at how the fragile male ego can be weaponised, with Theo constantly feeling insecure about his wife's success. In the same way, Ivy doesn't get off scot-free. With the message being drummed into modern women that you can have it all — a successful career, kids, marriage — she finds she's unable to give 100% of herself to every facet of her life. Kate McKinnon tells Refinery29 Australia that even though Theo and Ivy's story is fraught with conflict, there's a fine line between love and hate. "It's a tale about two people who really got a kick out of each other, and could still if they could just find their way back to each other, and ignore what their expectations were for their life. Some of which were gendered, some of which were not gendered," McKinnon says carefully. "I believe in this couple, even though things are not going well for them at present."