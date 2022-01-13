Landscapers Is Olivia Colman’s Darkest Role Yet

It’s here that one would assume that the Edwards would pack up and flee. However, in a strange turn of events, the pair decide to return to the UK in order to explain their version of events, with a plan to simply 'tell the truth'. Is this earnest intent or is there an ulterior motive? Either way, Susan and Christopher prepare to wave goodbye to their secret life in France. They assume their story will be fairly easy to explain but when faced with the dark details of the crime, things become a lot more complicated.