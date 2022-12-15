Everything We Know About Abbie Chatfield’s New Reality Show FBOY Island Australia

Whether we've met one ourselves or heard about them through a friend's dating adventures, chances are most of us know of a fuckboy, or fboy for short. Now, a new reality TV show is set to air in Australia, where the concept of finding a fboy-free love life is the key agenda.
Binge has announced FBOY Island is coming to the streaming platform in 2023, where three Australian women will embark on a journey of finding their happily ever after in 10 entertaining episodes.
From details about the celebrity host to how the show actually works, here's a rundown on everything we know about FBOY Island Australia 2023.
Who Is The Host?
The host of FBoy Island Australia is Abbie Chatfield, who's no stranger to reality TV herself. The 27-year-old shot to fame after finishing as runner-up on The Bachelor Australia in 2019, starring Matt Agnew.
She's since become a household name in Aussie entertainment, leading the post-reality TV podcast trend with the It's A Lot podcast and her own national radio show, Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on the Hit Network. She hosted Love Island Australia spin-off show Love Island Afterparty in 2021, and is also a judge on The Masked Singer Australia.
"I am so excited to be hosting FBOY Island in 2023 and can’t wait to work on a dating show that encourages women to work together and support each other in the pursuit of finding love, and separating those charming Fboys from the lovely nice guys," Chatfield said in an official press statement issued by Binge.
Binge Executive Director, Alison Hurbert-Burns said the network is "thrilled" to have Chatfield on board.
"Abbie is a bright talent who is making waves in the media and entertainment industry with her electric personality and unfiltered opinions and will be a great addition to the show," said Hurbert-Burns.
How Does FBOY Island Work?
The concept of FBoy Island won't be new to anyone who's watched the US version of the reality series, which premiered in 2021. In the American version, there are three women who meet 24 men, with the goal of working out which ones are "nice guys" seeking a serious relationship, and which are merely "FBoys" looking for fun. The women go on dates and by the end of each episode, three men are eliminated and reveal whether they're a "nice guy" or "FBoy".
The Aussie version follows this format, with three Australian women helping each other out as they attempt to separate the 12 self-proclaimed "nice guys" who are looking for love, from the 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys", who are only there to play the game and win the cash prize.
What Is The Prize?
While the cash prize hasn't been announced for the Aussie series, we know that a whopping $100,000 has been up for grabs during the two seasons the show has been produced in the US. The "nice guys" have the intention of splitting the $100k with the woman they find love with, however, the "FBoys" have their eyes on taking all of the cash home.
What Is The Air Date?
The air date of FBOY Island Australia is yet to announced, but with a casting call only going out in December 2022, it's safe to say the show will premiere on Binge at least a few months into 2023.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of FBOY Island Australia.