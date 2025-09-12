Miranda Tapsell’s Top End Bub Is A Love Letter to Kin, Culture and Healing

As the oldest living culture in the world, it’s no secret that First Nations stories have always existed, but they haven’t always been handed the mic. Top End Bub doesn’t just elevate Blak identity, it centres it on its own terms: no translation, no apology, and absolutely no filter. “When you see a lot of the background artists, they’re not background artists as we know them… they’re people that live in the territory, they’re family members and friends," Lee explains, referring specifically to the powerful funeral scene in the first episode. "Everyone had their own experience of loss, some had too much loss in a short time, such is the nature of sickness and life in parts of the community… and you felt the power of that." At a time when representation is still too often symbolic or surface-level, Tapsell has made something radically real. A story that has the potential to shift how First Nations families are seen, understood, and celebrated on the small screen. “This story is about something big, but also people are bringing so much to it, they’re so invested in it, and we see that on screen, that’s what makes it such a beautiful series,” Lee adds.