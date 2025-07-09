7 First Nations Voices Shaping The Future Of Australia With Blak Strength & Legacy
For First Nations people, NAIDOC Week isn’t just a calendar event — often coined ‘Blak Christmas’, it is our time to shine. A whole, glorious week dedicated to celebrating our culture, history, excellence, and above all, the many incredible achievements of our people, and the ways they have shaped the longest continuous cultures on the planet.
But the occasion also represents a distinct and powerful opportunity to reflect on the deep, shared wisdom and stories that shape not only who we are, but also guide our path forward. Honestly, that’s a lot to be proud of.
Too often, the story told about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is heavy with stats and struggles — racism, disadvantage, you name it. And, frankly speaking, the realities have been nothing short of grim.
Just earlier this year in February, the ‘Closing the Gap’ Report highlighted the disappointing truth that our people are still facing major barriers in key areas like health, housing and education. And then, again in March, First Nations people were dealt another significant blow when the Call It Out Report from UTS’ Jumbunna Institute and the National Justice Project dropped some hard truths, revealing that the failed Voice to Parliament referendum actually sparked a spike in racist attacks and discrimination. A sharp reminder that while we push forward with strength, vision, and legacy, the fight against racism remains far from over.
But, in a moment of much-needed reprieve, NAIDOC flips the script. It’s a full-on celebration, and is regarded annually, as a time to lift each other up. And while NAIDOC has origins rooted in something pretty raw — the Day of Mourning on January 26 — it’s grown into this massive movement with awards, gala dinners, and a focus city every year, giving us a beautifully unique space to tell our stories, on our own terms.
This year’s theme — The Next Generation: Strength, Vision & Legacy — is seriously powerful.
It’s about more than just honouring our past. It’s a nod to the fierce young leaders shaping what’s next, backed by the wisdom of our Elders and the legacy passed down through generations. But most notably, it’s about that unbreakable link between where we have come from, and exactly where we’re headed.
So from hitting up one of the amazing events in cities across the country to catching up with mob, sharing stories, or just taking a moment to soak up that community vibe, it’s like a reset button for the soul.
This year, I had the privilege of chatting with seven prominent First Nations voices, to find out exactly what NAIDOC means to them, how they’re planning on celebrating this year and what it means to be part of the next generation of deadly leaders.