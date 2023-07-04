6 First Nations People On What NAIDOC Week Means To Them

For me, NAIDOC is always a fun time. I’ll try attend as many things as I can, and head to Musgrave Park for Meanjin’s Community Day — this is something I’ve been going to for my whole life, and it’s so cool to see its growth over the years. Musgrave is a historically important gathering place for traditional owners of that land and for Brisbane Blacks, so it’s cool that we still get to gather there today. I remember being a kid and racing around to every stall to get a free goodie bag and have my face painted. Even now, it's always so nice to see everyone and have catch-ups with mob you haven’t seen for a minute. It’s refreshing and rejuvenating.