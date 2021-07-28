Story from News

The Important Reason Australian Women Are Sharing Their #MeAtTen Pics

Alicia Vrajlal
Human rights groups and First Nations advocates are urging the government to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14, a year after the decision to do so was deferred.
According to the Raise the Age coalition – a group of 47 organisations across medical, legal and human rights fields – close to 600 children aged 10 to 13 were locked up in the past year, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children accounting for 65 per cent of these younger children in prisons.
According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data, almost 800 young children aged 10 to 17 were in detention on an average night in the June quarter 2020.
Well-known Indigenous women, including actor Miranda Tapsell and Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe, are among the people who have shared the #MeAtTen hashtag on social media this week, supporting the Raise the Age coalition's renewed calls for state and federal Attorneys-General to take action after they were handed a report on July 26 last year recommending the age of criminal responsibility be raised.
When the Attorneys-General were handed the report last year, they deferred making a decision on raising the age, saying more time was needed to consider alternatives to incarceration.
However, the coalition claims the government hasn't provided a public update on its progress since.
"When the then council of attorneys-general met 12 months ago, it outlined the need for further work to occur 'regarding the need for adequate processes and services for children who exhibit offending behaviour'," the 47 organisations wrote.
"What specific work has been undertaken, and by whom, in the past 12 months to identify adequate processes and services for children who exhibit offending behaviour?"
A spokesperson for the federal Attorney-General, Michaelia Cash, told The Guardian that it was an issue for each state and territory to decide.
“Ultimately, it will be a decision for each jurisdiction whether to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility. This is primarily an issue for states and territories, as the overwhelming majority of offences committed by children are state and territory, not Commonwealth, offences," read the statement.
“The Australian Government continues to engage with jurisdictions to ensure treatment of young people in detention meets all expectations for the safety and protection of children under government care.”
So far the Australian Capital Territory is the only state or territory that has committed to raising the age and will be drafting new legislation later this year.

