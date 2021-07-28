This is me at 10. When I grew up, I wanted to be like my mum. In Australia, 10 year olds can still be jailed. The public are still watching, we’re still calling for the age of legal responsibility to be raised to at least 14 years of age.#MeAtTen #RaiseTheAge pic.twitter.com/IjumF7k6lq— Senator Lidia Thorpe (@lidia__thorpe) July 27, 2021
This is me at 10yrs old with my brothers Shaun (left) and Ryan (middle) #MeAtTen. Aboriginal kids belong in their communities thriving in culture and identity not behind bars. Join us in calling on govts across the country to #RaiseTheAge of criminal responsibility 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tKoTIxIAX— Antoinette Braybrook (@BraybrookA) July 26, 2021
Here's #MeAtTen 3rd from right. I COULD NOT WAIT to be 10 so I could play in the church netball team. 10 year olds should be hanging out with other kids and looking forward to experiencing new things and NOT be in prison. We can fix this. #ChangeTheAge of criminal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/oL3RFQRqbb— 💧 🔥 😷 🐦 Bird on the Wire (aka Leanne Weber) (@DrLWeber1) July 27, 2021
This is me & @lilymandarin on my 10th birthday (just a few days before hers) in a cold park in Melbourne. #MeAtTen #RaiseTheAge Children belong in classrooms & playgrounds, not in handcuffs, courtrooms or prison cells.— Penelope Joy (@LopeyPen) July 27, 2021
Sign, share, tweet. https://t.co/fOlg3al05S pic.twitter.com/mYnu74FyMi
This is #MeAtTen. In 2020, 499 babies aged 10-13 were incarcerated in Aus.— Abigail Lewis (@AbigailLLew) July 27, 2021
A year ago, the attorneys-general had a chance to #RaiseTheAge and they didn’t - they said they needed more time to look into it.
A year on, they should make that work public so we know what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/ELKokShRe4