Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix Australia In October 2021

The third season of You is hitting screens mid-month, where we see the now-married Love and Joe trying to forge a normal life in an affluent suburb, Madre Linda, with their baby. As expected of this dark drama, there will be some serious turns because after all, old habits die hard.
Horror movie night is sorted with Night Teeth, where a chauffeur is hired to take drive two women around LA's night scene, before realising they are actually centuries-old vampires. There's some familiar faces in this one with Megan Fox, Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry.
If you're like me and also need some lighter content to balance it out, get excited for new episodes of dating show (and guilty pleasure) Sexy Beasts, French stand-up comedy special, One Night in Paris, and all nine seasons of Seinfield dropping in the one place for your re-run pleasure.
Here's a list of everything coming to Netflix Australia in October.
Original Series
MAID (01/10/2021)
Paik's Spirit (01/10/2021)
On My Block: Season 4 (04/10/2021)
The Five Juanas (06/10/2021)
Baking Impossible (06/10/2021)
The Billion Dollar Code (07/10/2021)
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 (07/10/2021)
Pretty Smart (08/10/2021)
Family Business: Season 3 (08/10/2021)
The King's Affection (11/10/2021)
Reflection of You (13/10/2021)
Another Life: Season 2 (14/10/2021)
You: Season 3 (15/10/2021)
My Name (15/10/2021)
Little Things: Season 4 (15/10/2021)
Sex, Love & goop (21/10/2021)
Insiders (21/10/2021)
Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (21/10/2021)
Locke & Key: Season 2 (22/10/2021)
Inside Job (22/10/2021)
Adventure Beast (22/10/2021)
More than Blue: The Series (22/10/2021)
Dynasty: Season 4 (22/10/2021)
Sex: Unzipped (26/10/2021)
Sintonia: Season 2 (27/10/2021)
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 (28/10/2021)
Colin in Black & White (29/10/2021)
The Time It Takes (29/10/2021)
Mythomaniac: Season 2 (29/10/2021)
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Coming soon)
Call My Agent: Bollywood (Coming soon)
Inspector Koo (Coming soon)
Netflix Weekly Series
Love Is Blind: Brazil (Weekly episodes from 06/10/2021)
Roaring Twenties (Weekly episodes from 22/10/2021)
Netflix Special
Diana: The Musical (01/10/2021)
Netflix Film
Swallow (01/10/2021)
The Guilty (01/10/2021)
Forever Rich (01/10/2021)
Upcoming Summer (03/10/2021)
Escape The Undertaker (05/10/2021)
There's Someone Inside Your House (06/10/2021)
Grudge (08/10/2021)
My Brother, My Sister (08/10/2021)
Hiacynt (13/10/2021)
Fever Dream (13/10/2021)
One Night in Paris (14/10/2021)
The Forgotten Battle (15/10/2021)
The Trip (15/10/2021)
The Four of Us (15/10/2021)
In for a Murder (W jak morderstwo) (19/10/2021)
Night Teeth (20/10/2021)
Stuck Together (20/10/2021)
Little Big Mouth (22/10/2021)
Hypnotic (27/10/2021)
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (27/10/2021)
Army of Thieves (29/10/2021)
Dear Mother (29/10/2021)
A World Without (Coming soon)
Original Documentary
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (01/10/2021)
Bad Sport (06/10/2021)
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (12/10/2021)
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 (12/10/2021)
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (12/10/2021)
Found (20/10/2021)
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary- (21/10/2021)
The Motive (28/10/2021)
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Coming soon)
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Coming soon)
Netflix Kids & Family
Scaredy Cats (01/10/2021)
A Tale Dark & Grimm (08/10/2021)
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (08/10/2021)
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (11/10/2021)
Mighty Express: Season 5 (12/10/2021)
Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (15/10/2021)
Karma's World (15/10/2021)
Misfit: The Series (16/10/2021)
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 (19/10/2021)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (21/10/2021)
Maya and the Three (22/10/2021)
Netflix Original Anime
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (01/10/2021)
Scissor Seven: Season 3 (03/10/2021)
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 (07/10/2021)
Blue Period (09/10/2021)
Bright: Samurai Soul (12/10/2021)
Komi Can't Communicate (21/10/2021)
Licensed Highlights
Seinfeld: Seasons 1 - 9 (01/10/2021)
Cast Away (01/10/2021)
Wonder Woman 1984 (01/10/2021)
The Secret River (01/10/2021)
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Series 1- 3 (01/10/2021)
Emma (03/10/2021)
Nekrotronic (15/10/2021)
The Invisible Man (17/10/2021)
Frayed (25/10/2021)
The Cry (25/10/2021)
Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds (25/10/2021)
The Gentlemen (30/10/2021)
