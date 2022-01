She Created Her Own Korean Disney Princess Musical & This Needs To Happen ASAP

As for who Riew can see starring in any on-stage or on-screen productions of her musical, the answer is pretty easy. “I’ve always been a really, really big fan of Ashley Park ,” Riew says. “She’s such a role model because she’s one of the first Korean-American actresses that I ever saw on stage [ in Mean Girls ].” In fact, Riew remembers first seeing the cast photos for the hit broadway show starring the Emily In Paris actor. “I saw she had the same jaw structure as me — it’s a very specific Korean structure. I remember seeing her and saying, ‘Wow, she looks a bit like me.’ And for me, that was so impactful.” Riew says the pair have already DM’d since she first posted her TikTok and are planning to meet soon.