She Created Her Own Korean Disney Princess Musical & This Needs To Happen ASAP

The Blind Man’s Daughter was the perfect fit. Riew was initially drawn to the folktale because of its emphasis on familial separation, a theme she says is familiar to many Koreans, with generations spread across the Korean diaspora and many families still split across the DMZ after the Korean War. While she drew from the characters and themes from the original folktale, her musical is largely inspired by her own experiences traveling to Korea for the first time when she was 18; Shimcheong’s own search for belonging is woven into Riew’s version of the tale. “I liked the idea in the original folktale of how she leaves home, but longs for home and returns to it. That's a really big part of my story as well.”