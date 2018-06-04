20 Years Later, What Do We Do With Mulan In 2018?

Mulan was important to me, because even though I’m Vietnamese and Mulan is a Chinese story, as an Asian kid, you don’t have a ton of options if you want to somewhat look the part of the character you’re dressing up as. This was before I realized that I could dress up as whatever character I wanted, though at the time, I think I just really got attached the first Disney character who looked remotely like me. And beyond that, it was just cool to see an Asian Disney princess in general. Besides Pocahantas and Aladdin’s Jasmine, until that point, Disney princesses had been white, and so were their princes. They didn’t go on that many adventures, let alone go out to battle.