20 Years Later, What Do We Do With Mulan In 2018?

Before Mulan, pretty much the only other major Hollywood movie telling Asian women’s stories was The Joy Luck Club. But these days, Asian representation in Hollywood is still paltry at best. A 2017 study from the University of Southern California found that out of 900 popular films from 2007 to 2016, only two Asian male actors had leading roles, and of all the characters in all those movies, only 5.7% of them were Asian. And when Asians are represented , not everyone is receptive to seeing our stories being told. Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran recently deleted all of her Instagram photos, something many are attributing to her being harassed by racist commenters . (Even if that’s not the reason Tran deleted her photos, there’s no denying that people were harassing her with racial slurs.) It might be 2018, but people aren’t as accepting as we might hope, which only highlights how necessary good representation is.