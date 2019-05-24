Warning: Some mild Aladdin spoilers are ahead.
Whether the choice is Pocahontas, Mulan, Rapunzel, or Jasmine, chances are most people have a favorite Disney princess, and possibly a prince, from their childhoods. Disney fairytales are all about overcoming obstacles and falling in love, so it’s no wonder that people of all ages look to these stories and feel a sense of wonder and hope. But, have you ever stopped to think how old all these prince and princesses are? It’s a reasonable question since most of them end up married by the end of their films. In the new live-action adaptation of Aladdin, based on the 1992 film of the same name which was inspired by One Thousand and One Nights, the film actually ends with a wedding between Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott). But how old are Aladdin & Jasmine supposed to be when they make the giant life decision to tie the knot?
Advertisement
In both the original and the new Aladdin directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin and Jasmine never explicitly say how old they are. There are a few changes to the '90s plot in this 2019 version, but it’s safe to say that the characters are basically the same. So, the characters are also probably meant to be around the same age. In 2013, Buzzfeed cited a Disney Fandom page that claimed to have the ages of all the Disney princesses and listed Jasmine’s age as only 15, but the site referenced has since removed the ages and any reference to how they were calculated. The article also notes that none of the Disney princes, including Aladdin, have official ages. The official Fandom page for Aladdin lists Aladdin as 18 years old. Jasmine, however, is listed as having an unknown age.
Although it is a little concerning that these movies basically have teenagers are getting married, their ages make sense to fit with the plot. In Aladdin, Jasmine has to be married before her next birthday in order to have a man take over from her father and become Sultan, which is a more clearly stated in Ritchie’s film. Aladdin is called an orphan and “street rat,” so it is implied that people in the town know that his parents have passed away. It is seemingly acceptable that he is living alone, so it makes sense that he 18 years old. In Ritchie’s Aladdin, Jasmine has a new storyline about wanting to be the next Sultan and rule without having to marry a husband. So, it is possible that in this film Jasmine is closer to Aladdin’s age and that they are both around 18, or possibly a little older (Aladdin does make a few less rash decisions in the new adaptation, and Jasmine seems a bit more knowledgeable of the political world around her).
That said, actors who play teens are generally a bit older than their characters, and Aladdin continues this trend. Massoud is actually 27 and Scott is 26, which is sort of evidence that our leading duo probably are teens, or at the oldest, in their early 20s.
Advertisement