Nasim Pedrad's New Aladdin Character, Dalia

If you enjoy laughing, you know Pedrad. She was actually born in Iran before moving to the United States at age 3, and grew up in California. But, you probably know her best from her work in New York City, specifically at 30 Rock. Pedrad spent five seasons on Saturday Night Live where she did spot-on impressions of the likes of Arianna Huffington, Kim Kardashian, and Lea Michele.Since leaving SNL in 2014, she starred in John Mulaney short lived sitcom, Mulaney, along with playing Winston’s girlfriend and later wife on New Girl. She’s also one of Jake Peralta’s long-lost sisters on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.If you think about it, Princess Jasmine is actually the only female character in the animated Aladdin. Of course she’s lonely trapped inside the palace! Looking to rectify that, Pedrad’s Dalia steps into the picture, as Jasmine’s handmaiden and best friend. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi Scott explained, “I never realized it, but in the animation, Jasmine is really the only female character — isn’t that crazy? We wanted people to watch the movie and see Jasmine’s relationship with another woman, and be like, ‘Ah, that’s what I’m like with my girlfriend,’ or ‘We would so do that if I was in that position.’ That’s something that’s missing from the animation."