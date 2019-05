The New Aladdin Is Surprisingly Charming, But It’s Not A Whole New World

Still, most of the story is pretty much the way we left it. Aladdin (Mena Massoud) , the thief with a heart of gold and a penchant for vests (and parkour, apparently), is still one jump ahead of the breadline, and best friends with a monkey named Abu. Jafar (Marwan Kenzari, who makes this wooden villain hotter than he has any right to be) is still using his snake staff to convince the malleable Sultan (Navid Negahban) to do his bidding. Also consistent is his search for a diamond in the rough who can enter the Cave of Wonders and retrieve the genie lamp he requires to take over the world. He gets a bit more of a backstory as a former thief himself, which, sure! And along for the ride are Iago (voiced by Alan Tudyk, who is not Gilbert Godfried), the iconic magic carpet (simply known as Carpet, and the true MVP of the movie), and of course, Genie (Smith), who gets a human love interest in Jasmine’s handmaid Dalia (Nasim Pedrad, low-key the funniest person in this movie).