Now that you’ve had a moment to flip through the encyclopaedia of Disney Princesses, your Twitter fingers are probably itching to tell me about the ones who had totally functional relationships with their alive and well dads, or that my beloved Princess Jasmine is one of those exceptions to the rule. But what if I told you that those princesses without a paternal presence were never depicted as needing one. Speaking from my own experience, I'm sure that having a dad there would have been nice and all, but being without one never got in the way of the leading lady's happily ever after. Not really. And the fate of those who did have living, breathing, overbearing fathers was certainly never better.