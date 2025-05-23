‘Be Mindful’: Chrishell Stause On Why Privacy Around Starting A Family Is Important

Chrishell Stause is currently experiencing the ups and downs that come with trying to start a family, but tells Refinery29 Australia that she is staying positive with the hope she'll have good news to share soon.
Stause's desire to start a family became a focus on Selling Sunset when she and her partner at the time, Jason Oppenheim, ultimately broke up because of their differing opinions of the subject. Since then, Stause has found her life partner in Aussie musician G Flip, and the pair have expressed their desire to adopt a child on multiple occasions over the years.
In a recent Instagram post in April, Stause shared images of herself, G and a child, clarifying that it's their niece pictured in the caption. "She is not ours, but we are obsessed with her," the caption read. "The way the comments have slowly changed to positive feedback on this topic is very nice to see especially in today's climate. Thank you. We are working on it. It's a process but will all be worth it."
When Refinery29 Australia spoke with Stause in May, she explained she wants people "to be mindful of people's journeys" when asking questions about family. "Sometimes they're asking these questions and they're not thinking them through," Stause explained. "It's 2025 — we've got to get past asking people whether they're pregnant or not, or asking people, 'When are you going to have a kid?' You have no idea all the things that, you know, maybe just happened or didn't happen, or just the heartbreak, or the ups and downs."
I kind of have to protect myself a little bit and share when I'm ready. One day soon, I will have good news to share.
Stause expressed that she needs to retain an element of privacy around the process of starting a family in order to protect herself. "I feel like there are some people who share every single part of their journey, and I'm just not one of those people, because I'm a little too sensitive for that. I'm a Cancer, so I kind of have to protect myself a little bit and share when I'm ready," she said. "One day soon, I will have good news to share."
As for Stause's work life, Season 9 of Selling Sunset will be returning "in the fall", which should mean we'll see the new drop somewhere between September and November and can expect lots of "crazy, fun content".
It's hard because [Selling Sunset] is such a fun show - but it's fun to watch it, it's not always fun to film it.
Stause also recently hosted a reunion special for reality dating series Love Triangle on Stan, sharing how excited she was to see a queer triangle on the show, as well as how important LGBTQIA+ representation is on mainstream television. "When we watch TV, we want it to reflect the world that we live in," Stause explains.
"Sometimes it isn't so black and white, and sometimes sexuality is a spectrum, and I think that being able to show people that and [that people] fall in love with who a person is, which is what has happened in my life, [is important]."
In comparing Australian and American reality TV, Stause says, "Australians play nicer in the sandbox." She continued, "Selling Sunset is like, nothing I've ever done [or] will ever do. It is wild. It's like a wild beast that you can contain. [It's] just crazy and all over the place, and you never know what bad behaviour is going to be awarded. [It] sometimes becomes a race to the bottom. It's hard because it's such a fun show - but it's fun to watch it, it's not always fun to film it."
As for what reality TV project is next for Stause, she did tease an upcoming hosting role for something that's her own idea. "I'm actually working on a project that is close to my heart, that I've been part of developing, and that I would host," she shared. "I'll have a little bit more in front and behind-the-scenes involvement."
