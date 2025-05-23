‘Be Mindful’: Chrishell Stause On Why Privacy Around Starting A Family Is Important

In comparing Australian and American reality TV, Stause says, "Australians play nicer in the sandbox." She continued, "Selling Sunset is like, nothing I've ever done [or] will ever do. It is wild. It's like a wild beast that you can contain. [It's] just crazy and all over the place, and you never know what bad behaviour is going to be awarded. [It] sometimes becomes a race to the bottom. It's hard because it's such a fun show - but it's fun to watch it, it's not always fun to film it."