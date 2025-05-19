Stan’s original reality dating show Love Triangle just had a very messy reunion. We had tears, plot twists we didn’t see coming, and relationships that imploded entirely. At the centre of all the drama was Chloe Hannigan, who was in somewhat of a love square throughout the season. Chloe's relationship with Beck Schmitz was going well when her second match, Emma Pazarkoski, walked through their front door and caught both of the women's eyes.
This is reality TV, however, so a fourth suitor entered the chat: Bernie Moredio. After the Love Triangle contestant poured out his feelings for Chloe in a two-page letter, the pair wound up sharing a kiss at a dinner party. When it came to decision time for Chloe, her initial match, Beck, bowed out of the running altogether — leaving only Emma for Chloe to decide whether or not to continue a relationship with. Or so Emma thought.
All hell broke loose when Chloe and Bernie’s secret relationship was unveiled during the reunion, including the part where she told Bernie she'd like to pursue a relationship with him outside the show. At the reunion, Chloe promptly branded herself as “such an idiot”, because Bernie had broken things off with her the night before.
All hell broke loose when Chloe and Bernie’s secret relationship was unveiled during the reunion, including the part where she told Bernie she'd like to pursue a relationship with him outside the show. At the reunion, Chloe promptly branded herself as “such an idiot”, because Bernie had broken things off with her the night before.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, where do these four Love Triangle contestants stand now, and is there any hope for Chloe and Emma in the future?
Does Chloe still speak to Bernie?
Chloe tells Refinery29 Australia she was “very broken” while filming the show, and declares she’s no longer on speaking terms with Bernie. Good for her, because like host Chrishell Stause said, he was following the “playbook of f**kboys”.
“Bernie and I have not spoken at all since the next morning [after the reunion],” Chloe says. “I was quite worried about him. He had a really big night, and a lot was shown… so I checked in with him the next morning, and he just respectfully asked for space, and I have not heard a peep from him since.” While she seems to be in a better place, she has no regrets about exploring her connection with Bernie. “I think I made the right choice at the end of the day,” she muses. “I followed my heart, and I think if I didn’t choose Bernie, I would always have the ‘what if’ in the back of my mind. And so I feel very content that I’ve explored that, and he is most certainly not the man or person for me.”
She admits his actions were “really upsetting and confusing”, and made her feel like “complete and utter sh*t”, but everything happens for a reason. Her hope now is to focus on her future relationship, and she’s not looking for a Bernie 2.0. “I’m going to be with someone who is probably 10 times better than Bernie ever could have been to me,” she declares. “I’m just feeling very optimistic and looking forward to what’s to come.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Chloe holds one big regret when it comes to how he handled the whole Bernie-Emma-Beck situation, and that’s not telling the ladies about his letter. Due to production schedules, she wasn’t able to have a conversation with Emma and Beck about it on camera, and producers discouraged Chloe from having an off-camera phone call. “That was a real struggle for me morally. I had to sit with that, and it felt wrong. I felt like I went against, I was going against my values and you know, the honesty that I preach so much and the communication,” she recalls.
“I did not have the opportunity to have that conversation in a way that was private, that was respectful, and so yeah, it’s awful, and it is my biggest regret of the whole show. If I could do my time again, I would have told them as soon as he passed me the letter.”
Does Chloe still speak to Emma and Beck now Love Triangle has wrapped up?
Surprisingly, Chloe says she is still friends with Beck after the reunion. While she was “shocked” by the way Beck stormed out — she expected a reaction from Emma, but not from Beck — the pair have cleared the air. “I have spoken to Beck about it since, and she opened up to me, and she said the reaction was more so towards Bernie, because Beck and Bernie were also quite close friends, and none of that was shown through the season,” she explains. “I think, if anything, she almost felt a bit betrayed by Bernie as well, because they were close and they had been messaging between the end of filming and the reunion.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Beck and Chloe have decided to “remain friends on the outside”, and even attended the same finale event on Sunday. While there is no chance of romance, Chloe spills that her friendships with Beck, Ariana Djoric and Peyton Ellicott are “the best things that have come out of the show”. When it comes to Emma, it’s a different story. While Chloe tried to repair their friendship, it appears that Emma doesn’t want anything to do with her ex. “Emma and I have not been in touch. I did try to reach out to her, like a month or so after filming, just to sort of, you know, give her that space, but then also touch base and see how she was,” Chloe says.
“Unfortunately, she didn’t respond to me, but I do know that she is in a very happy, healthy relationship. She seems to have found her match. So I couldn’t be happier for Emma, honestly. And it’s a shame that we lost touch, but you know, that’s just how life is sometimes.” It’s nice to see Chloe find all the positives out of her bumpy Love Triangle ride. While she didn’t come out with a long-lasting relationship, she gave us the bi-representation we so desperately needed on Aussie reality TV, and seemed to have come out reasonably unscathed. More of this, please!
You can stream Love Triangle on Stan.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT