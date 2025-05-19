“Bernie and I have not spoken at all since the next morning [after the reunion],” Chloe says. “I was quite worried about him. He had a really big night, and a lot was shown… so I checked in with him the next morning, and he just respectfully asked for space, and I have not heard a peep from him since.” While she seems to be in a better place, she has no regrets about exploring her connection with Bernie. “I think I made the right choice at the end of the day,” she muses. “I followed my heart, and I think if I didn’t choose Bernie, I would always have the ‘what if’ in the back of my mind. And so I feel very content that I’ve explored that, and he is most certainly not the man or person for me.”