Cancer Season Is Here — It’s Time For You To Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve

Since Cancer is the most tender sign of the zodiac, we'll be closer than ever to those we care about. Our emotions will be high, but we can understand them more profoundly. Although it’ll be hard for us to express ourselves to others because Cancer is a water sign and mute, we will be able to analyse our feelings and desires before expressing them. Cancer is also highly creative because crabs walk side to side, so they have different perspectives, which allows them to be creatives and visionaries. The caveat is that Cancers don’t like being pushed into matters; they take their time and proceed with caution. Allowing ourselves to assess projects and relationships before jumping in will benefit our aspirations and allow us to do what feels right and not just make impulsive decisions.