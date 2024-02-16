This Pisces Season Will Bring A Fresh Perspective To Your Life

During Pisces Season, our intuition and emotions are heightened as Pisces is a mutable water sign. As a result, we tend to absorb sentiments into our aura from those who surround us, allowing us to intuitively sense what others are thinking and feeling. This can leave us feeling vulnerable, making it crucial to set energetic boundaries with others. Despite the difficulty of setting limits at this moment, it’s essential to prioritize our own needs and wellbeing. Since we will be more empathetic in the month ahead, this can sometimes make it difficult to recognize when we are being taken advantage of. However, it is crucial to find a balance and ensure that we are not allowing others to take us for granted. This helps us to maintain self-respect and feel more confident.