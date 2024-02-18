This Pisces Season Will Bring A Fresh Perspective To Your Life

Since 2024 is a leap year, we get an extra day of Pisces Season. The sun will be in the sign of Pisces from February 18 to March 19. Pisces is the final sign of winter and ends the astrological calendar (it’s the final constellation in the sky, and then the astrological new year begins with Aries). As a mutable sign, Pisces signifies the end of the season and is a time to wrap up projects and emotions before moving on to the next. We might feel as though we are in a rush to swim through tasks, rather than savouring and enjoy each moment.
Pisces is ruled by two planets — expansive and lucky Jupiter (traditional) and illusionary and mysterious Neptune (modern). So, it’s all right to get lost in our world at times as long as we focus on self-love and doing things that bring us joy. Engaging in activities like reading a novel, pursuing a hobby, or watching a show can help us discover ourselves better and connect with our hearts. As long as we show up for obligatory activities and work, it’s okay to get swept away in our personal lives for the rest of the time.
During Pisces Season, our intuition and emotions are heightened as Pisces is a mutable water sign. As a result, we tend to absorb sentiments into our aura from those who surround us, allowing us to intuitively sense what others are thinking and feeling. This can leave us feeling vulnerable, making it crucial to set energetic boundaries with others. Despite the difficulty of setting limits at this moment, it’s essential to prioritise our own needs and wellbeing. Since we will be more empathetic in the month ahead, this can sometimes make it difficult to recognise when we are being taken advantage of. However, it is crucial to find a balance and ensure that we are not allowing others to take us for granted. This helps us to maintain self-respect and feel more confident.
Pisces is known to have a unique aesthetic and taste and is one of the most creative signs of the zodiac, with an incredible imagination. It sees the world differently, giving Pisceans a beautiful perspective. During Pisces Season, we can all embrace this extraordinary creativity that gives us a different lens. If there is a project you’ve been working on for quite some time, this is the moment in which you can understand the parts of the puzzle and use them to create something unique. Our artistic notions run wild, allowing us to take our visions to new depths. This can even affect our feelings about relationships as we may see them from a dreamy, romantic, and ideological standpoint.
This can be a transformative and healing moment where we reflect on our lives and take small steps towards personal growth — just like Pisces, the final constellation in the zodiac, has learned from every lesson. By tapping into our inner magic, we can elevate our lives. The key is to remain grounded (which is why Pisces relates to the feet) to make changes in our lives.
Pisces Season is perfect for dreamers and innovators. It offers a fresh perspective that can enrich our lives and stir our emotions, like compassion. If you’re looking for a fun escape from reality, try breaking free from mundane life on weekends or after work. This year, we’ll be doing that — especially when Mercury and Venus glide into Pisces on February 23 and March 11, and during the new moon on March 10, as well as when the sun and Neptune collide on March 17.
Important astrological dates:
February 18: The sun enters Pisces, heightening our emotions and intuition.
February 19: The north node and the centaur Chiron unite, offering immense healing and compassion.
February 23: Mercury enters Pisces, connecting us with our intuition.
February 24: The full moon in Virgo helps us understand our emotions clearly.
March 9: Mercury enters Aries, adding power and directness to our words.
March 10: The new moon in Pisces brings our creativity to the forefront of our lives.
March 11: Venus enters Pisces, heightening our tenderness and generosity.
March 17: The sun and Neptune connect, awakening our artistic spirit and innermost dreams.