The Secret To Enjoying A Hobby? Half-Ass It

For many others though, the approach to hobbies is more all or nothing. Research from The British Heart Foundation shows that the shelf life of adult hobbies in the UK is 16 months, noting that work commitments, busy family lives, and lack of motivation are the main reasons we let them slide. Although there is no equivalent research here in Australia, we know that the societal pressure to be instantly great at something is likely a contributing factor in our apathy towards hobbies. How many times have you heard someone saying they want to start running , only for every conversation to become about Fitbits and training for a half marathon ? The very idea that you don’t have to be brilliant at everything you do seems to have gotten lost in our never-ending grind culture.