Beware Of Petty Gossip While Mars Is In Gemini

We'll feel a pull to speak our minds, and psychic astrologer Leslie Hale says that "our communication with others will be on fire for the next seven months and be our greatest asset as well as our biggest problem if we are not aware of the pitfalls." But, again, it's not all negativity. "With some understanding of how the sign works, it can be a time of excitement, bright ideas, and an invigorating if not fun period of time," Hale says. "Witty and clever ideas will attract you at this time, as will eclectic people and places. You will be more interested in making contacts and connections, and trying new ways of approaching things, even new and different people." The theme of this transit is freedom — with your words and ideas, of course, but also with how you'll want to feel.