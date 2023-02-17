20 Women Share The Sweetest, Most Wholesome Ways They Get Intimate With Their Partners (Minus The Sex)
When we want to ramp up the intimacy with our partner, we often race to the hottest, sauciest advice on the internet. From diving into the breathy world of tantric sex to experimenting with spicy new sex positions, our minds (and bodies) often pursue intimacy through orgasms.
But we often overlook the cornerstone of intimacy: beautiful, quiet acts of love. Gentle touches and subtle moments that allow us to reconnect with our partner, perhaps even better than sex can.
From gently holding a flaccid penis to playing love songs on the piano, we've compiled some of the most intimate non-sexual acts people share with their partners, courtesy of this Reddit thread.
But be warned: it might defrost what's left of your cold, frozen heart.